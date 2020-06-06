Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) PT Raised to $66.00

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its target price raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.48% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DNKN. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Dunkin Brands Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra cut their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

DNKN stock opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. Dunkin Brands Group has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.19.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

