Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 284.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Cowen downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.67.

DPZ opened at $376.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.56. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $394.39.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.