Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Docusign were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 3,033.3% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 500.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 65.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.18.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $153,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $1,032,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 431,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,618,181.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 812,642 shares of company stock valued at $69,896,715 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOCU opened at $139.64 on Friday. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $152.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.