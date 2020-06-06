Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director C H. Chen Sells 5,316 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director C H. Chen sold 5,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $276,857.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,998,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $53.47 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.04.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Diodes had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth about $53,305,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Diodes by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,020,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,522,000 after acquiring an additional 519,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Diodes by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,897,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,087,000 after acquiring an additional 281,869 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 584,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 271,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth about $13,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

