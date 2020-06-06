Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) Trading 12.3% Higher

Shares of Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR) traded up 12.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.19 ($0.03), 510,973 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,069% from the average session volume of 43,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.03).

The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 million and a PE ratio of -4.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR)

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

