Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Position Trimmed by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,875 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 2,812.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

CRON stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. Cronos Group Inc has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.27. Cronos Group had a net margin of 2,705.97% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

