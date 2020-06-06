Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,892 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,654 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Covanta were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 20,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Covanta alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Covanta to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Covanta stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Covanta Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Covanta had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Covanta’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,428.57%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Silberman bought 20,000 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $194,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.