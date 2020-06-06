Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Insider Daniel M. Hines Sells 5,000 Shares

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
COST stock opened at $312.04 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $247.74 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The firm has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.57 and its 200-day moving average is $302.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.38.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
