Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Insider Daniel M. Hines Sells 5,000 Shares

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

COST stock opened at $312.04 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $247.74 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The firm has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.57 and its 200-day moving average is $302.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.38.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

