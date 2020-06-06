Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,519 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $16.20 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

