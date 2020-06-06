Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.79.

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $422.70 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $454.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

