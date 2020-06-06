Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,808,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after buying an additional 24,464 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.13.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $137.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $169.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.70.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

