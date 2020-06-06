Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,170 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 47.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In related news, Director Ray C. Davis acquired 1,281,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $9,953,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,341,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,210,300.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $133,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 765,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,685.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 2,299,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,157,427 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.68.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.32%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

