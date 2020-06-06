Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $162,000 Stake in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) by 79.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,340 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 97.3% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 115,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 57,094 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 39.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 19,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 140,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIM opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $6.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Templeton Global Income Fund Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

