Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,442 Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,217,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,016,000 after acquiring an additional 199,111 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,792,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,784,000 after acquiring an additional 187,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 50.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,510,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,358,000 after acquiring an additional 844,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,250,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,412,000 after acquiring an additional 265,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,665,000 after acquiring an additional 38,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on POR shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

NYSE POR opened at $47.56 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

