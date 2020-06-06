Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,447 NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $62.81 on Friday. NorthWestern Corp has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $80.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.30.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $335.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.97 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sidoti raised NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays raised NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

