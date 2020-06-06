Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 299 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Square by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,229 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,952,000 after acquiring an additional 829,282 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,194,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,832,000 after acquiring an additional 708,667 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,185,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,433,000 after acquiring an additional 321,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth $228,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $389,587.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,569,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $554,302.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,366.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,811 shares of company stock worth $5,054,719 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $89.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,772.00 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $92.96.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Square from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Square from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.93.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.