Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 31.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,950 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 89,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 3,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 403,678 shares of company stock worth $6,472,725 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

NYSE:CODI opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 4.16. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $26.37.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

