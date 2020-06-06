Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 71,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.02. Cloudera Inc has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.65 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arun Murthy sold 6,673 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $45,910.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 757,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,230 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $47,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,288.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,260,056 shares of company stock valued at $11,073,607 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLDR. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

