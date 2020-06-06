Citigroup Upgrades SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) to “Buy”

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $36.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.91 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $104,499.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,740.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

