Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.2% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 114,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra raised shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.75.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $3,030,860.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,364.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,150 shares of company stock valued at $15,895,723 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $530.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $549.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $512.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.59.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

