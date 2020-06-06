Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Caterpillar worth $32,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $14,912,310,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,885,000 after acquiring an additional 62,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $754,296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,799,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,888 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE CAT opened at $135.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.