Cardinal Resources (ASX:CDV) Shares Down 2.3%

Cardinal Resources Ltd (ASX:CDV)’s share price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.43 ($0.30) and last traded at A$0.43 ($0.30), approximately 894,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 480,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.44 ($0.31).

The firm has a market capitalization of $212.43 million and a P/E ratio of -4.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.41 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,354.15, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.25.

In other Cardinal Resources news, insider Arthur (Archie) Koimtsidis 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th.

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's principal project is Namdini Gold project located in the Bolgatanga region. Cardinal Resources Limited is based in West Perth, Australia.

