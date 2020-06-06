Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

CFFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

CFFN stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $14.57.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 5.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

