BTIG Research Increases Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target to $75.00

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus cut Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of DNKN opened at $68.38 on Thursday. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average of $68.19.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNKN. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,461,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 769.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

