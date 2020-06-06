BTIG Research Increases Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target to $75.00

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus cut Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.
Shares of DNKN opened at $68.38 on Thursday. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average of $68.19.
In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNKN. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,461,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 769.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.
Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile
Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.
