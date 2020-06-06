Brokerages Expect Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) to Post $2.26 EPS

Analysts expect Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the highest is $2.84. Boston Beer reported earnings per share of $2.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full-year earnings of $9.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.12 to $15.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Boston Beer’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Boston Beer from $409.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Boston Beer from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.15.

Boston Beer stock opened at $522.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $587.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.49, for a total value of $666,831.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,488.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,263 shares of company stock worth $29,647,227. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

