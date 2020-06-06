Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $135,947,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $48,136,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 639,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,613,000 after purchasing an additional 318,827 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 473,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,856,000 after purchasing an additional 277,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,080,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,341,000 after purchasing an additional 239,934 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $105,752.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $11,747,218.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,158 shares of company stock valued at $14,375,907 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $126.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.55 and a 200 day moving average of $115.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

