Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $80.53 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average is $73.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $932,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $910,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.5% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.