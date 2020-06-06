Bokf Na Trims Stock Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $710,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $227.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.15. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $230.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $246,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,276.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,869,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,985 shares of company stock worth $5,281,329. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROK. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gabelli lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.53.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

