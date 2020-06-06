Bokf Na Sells 937 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 600,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,480,000 after buying an additional 64,980 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.55, for a total value of $62,539.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $1,137,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,037.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,878 shares of company stock worth $4,037,950. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $202.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.57. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $220.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.48.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

