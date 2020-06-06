Bokf Na Sells 1,362 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 217,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 128,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 60.8% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 6,690.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 260,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,651,000 after acquiring an additional 256,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 424,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.33. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $113.28.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $239,551.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,280,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,214 shares of company stock worth $2,106,471. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.95.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

