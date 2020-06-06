Bokf Na Reduces Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bokf Na lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 1623 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.0% during the first quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 103.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 607,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.92.

NYSE MCO opened at $279.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $287.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.61.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $844,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total value of $506,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,171.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,152 shares of company stock worth $20,681,658 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

