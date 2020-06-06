Bokf Na Purchases 3,993 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bokf Na raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.7% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.2% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Cfra upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

GIS stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.11. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

