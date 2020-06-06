Bokf Na Purchases 117,973 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bokf Na grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,973 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in General Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 123,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in General Electric by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $493,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $7.88 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.93.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

