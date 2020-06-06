Bokf Na Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Bokf Na lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 18,447 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 193,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on DLTR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dollar Tree to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $92.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $119.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.