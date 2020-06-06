Bokf Na Has $2.09 Million Holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 508.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,287,000 after purchasing an additional 770,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,003,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,743,000 after buying an additional 168,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,306,000 after buying an additional 126,872 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ONE Gas news, Director John William Gibson bought 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $260,307.06. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OGS. Cfra increased their price target on ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

NYSE OGS opened at $82.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.06. ONE Gas Inc has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $96.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.06). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

