Bokf Na Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Bokf Na boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.09, for a total transaction of $689,672.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,113.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.13, for a total transaction of $600,011.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,144,214.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,600 shares of company stock valued at $115,907,711. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $390.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $352.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 114.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $396.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.07.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

