Bokf Na Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,192,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,457,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $84,478,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.87.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $115.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $128.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.15 and a 200-day moving average of $104.15. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 8,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $817,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $289,001.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,257,865.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,478,453. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.