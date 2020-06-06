Bokf Na Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 269.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,088 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,849,811,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Ball by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,463,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,687,000 after acquiring an additional 524,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ball by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,158,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,954,000 after acquiring an additional 107,577 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,949,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ball by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,939,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,090,000 after acquiring an additional 165,359 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,107,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BLL opened at $73.93 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.73.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

