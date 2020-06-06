Bokf Na Cuts Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,938 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 21.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 63.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89. Corteva has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. Corteva’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.