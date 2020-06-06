Bokf Na Boosts Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,695 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in BP were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in BP by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.96. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BP plc has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $42.70.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BP plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

BP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.87.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

