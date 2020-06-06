Bokf Na Acquires 938 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth about $404,942,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in SYSCO by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,956 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,470 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,981,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SYSCO by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,279,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.88. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.73.

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

