Bokf Na Acquires 363 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,415,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,083,477,000 after acquiring an additional 799,929 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Global Payments by 6,096.0% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 511,396 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Global Payments by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,368,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,911,000 after acquiring an additional 453,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,589,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,314,000 after acquiring an additional 416,469 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN stock opened at $189.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.76. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,162.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $1,525,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock worth $2,054,633 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.10.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

