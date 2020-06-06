Bokf Na Acquires 1,395 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,003.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.38. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.