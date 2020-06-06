BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 7,523 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Vulcan Materials worth $10,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cfra cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.89.

NYSE VMC opened at $124.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $152.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.94%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

