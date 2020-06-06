BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 36,854 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 36,854 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $10,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,531,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,268,000 after purchasing an additional 43,318 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,660,000 after buying an additional 57,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,090,000 after buying an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,250,000 after purchasing an additional 332,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $155,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $376.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.90 and its 200 day moving average is $321.56. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $394.39.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $316.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.67.

Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

