BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 199,960 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 199,960 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of D. R. Horton worth $10,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in D. R. Horton by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 414.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 210,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 169,558 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 337,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $56.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 7.25.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $93,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James cut shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

