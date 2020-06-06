BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of Edison International worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 51,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra boosted their price target on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.