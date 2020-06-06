BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,907 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of Copart worth $10,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 234,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 174,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after buying an additional 19,101 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Copart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 209,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 553,150 shares of company stock worth $39,069,061. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.73. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.05 million. Copart had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

