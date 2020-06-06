BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,683 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Autohome were worth $10,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 768.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 28.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM opened at $90.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.98. Autohome Inc has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $100.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.99 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 24.27%. Autohome’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autohome Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. CICC Research cut Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. China International Capital upgraded Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.20.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.