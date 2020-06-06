BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,393 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Entergy worth $10,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.77.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $103.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.66 and its 200 day moving average is $111.74.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.